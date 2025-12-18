Ex-Chelsea Star Tips Onyedika For AFCON Spotlight

Expectations are rising around Nigeria’s midfield dynamo as a former Chelsea star names Onyedika one to watch at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025), praising a season of consistent, quietly impressive performances for the Super Eagles.

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has identified Belgium-based Raphael Onyedika as one of the standout talents to watch at AFCON 2025.

New Telegraph gathered that Kalou believes the Super Eagles midfielder is primed to make his mark on the continental stage.

“Raphael Onyedika gives Nigeria extra steel in midfield; he’s still developing, but tournaments like this are where players grow into leaders,” Kalou stated in his capacity as Duelbits Brand Ambassador.

The former Chelsea and Ivory Coast star, who also tipped Nigeria as title contender,s understands what it takes to thrive under pressure. A winner of both the UEFA Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations, his endorsement carries significant weight.

Onyedika has enjoyed a quietly impressive season with Club Brugge, blending physical presence with technical finesse in a manner that has drawn the attention of midfield connoisseurs.

Despite operating on the fringes under Malian coach Eric Chelle, Kalou’s assessment reflects a growing belief that AFCON 2025 could mark the 24-year-old’s breakthrough, his moment to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight alongside Nigeria’s established stars.

“AFCON isn’t just about the stars everyone knows, it’s also about the players who announce themselves on the big stage,” Kalou added, listing other emerging talents like Ayoub El Kaabi, Dango Ouattara, and Ivory Coast’s Seko Fofana as names to watch.

“These are the names I’ll be watching closely, because AFCON always produces new heroes.”For Onyedika, the task is clear: turn promise into impact when it matters most.

Should Nigeria enjoy a deep run in the tournament, it would be no surprise if the midfielder emerges as one of AFCON 2025’s standout names—just as Kalou predicted.