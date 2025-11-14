Ex Chelsea Star, Oscar, Hospitalised After Heart Issue

A former Brazilian international and Chelsea midfielder, Oscar, is in stable condition in hospital after falling ill with a heart issue, his club Sao Paulo has said.

His home country’s media reported that the player was doing tests on an exercise bicycle when he collapsed and was unconscious for roughly two minutes.

The 34-year-old was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

“During tests carried out on Tuesday morning, at SuperCT, as part of pre-season preparation, athlete Oscar presented a complication with cardiac changes, and was promptly treated by the club’s professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, who were present at the scene,” the Brazilian club said in a statement.

“The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is clinically stable and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis.”