Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has expressed his excitement after joining West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the season.

This is as the 27-year-old expressed his determination to secure regular football and make an immediate impact.

The French international moves to the Hammers seeking more playing time following a challenging spell at Stamford Bridge, where opportunities have been limited in recent months.

What Disasi Said:

Speaking to West Ham’s official website, Disasi expressed his excitement after arriving in East London.

“I’m very happy to be here, to have this opportunity. I’m just ready to fight and to play games,” he said.

The French defender admitted that a lack of minutes in recent months had been challenging, but he is now fully focused on returning to the pitch and contributing to his new team.

⚒️ | West Ham sign Axel Disasi (27) on loan from Chelsea. ✅ Disasi: “I’m just ready to fight and to play games…. the club has given me the opportunity to show my quality on the pitch.” pic.twitter.com/vxoM29nPEE — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 3, 2026

“Everyone knows my situation in the last few months, so I just want to get back on the field, feel the sensation of games and help the team,” he explained.

Disasi also revealed that West Ham’s strong interest played a key role in his decision to accept the loan, underlining the confidence the club showed in him.

“The Club has allowed me to show my quality on the pitch. I spoke with all the people here, and I feel that they really wanted me, so that’s why I’m here today,” Disasi said.

The 26-year-old is expected to bring experience and solidity to West Ham’s defence as the team looks to climb the Premier League table in the second half of the season.