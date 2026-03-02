Ex-Chelsea Star Blasts Pedro Neto Over Arsenal Red

Chelsea’s disciplinary woes continued on Sunday as Pedro Neto received a red card during their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, marking the club’s ninth sending-off across all competitions this season.

The Portuguese winger’s lapse in judgment has sparked strong criticism from former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

New Telegraph reports that Neto endured a night to forget as Chelsea FC suffered their third consecutive defeat to Arsenal.

The match remained tightly contested until Jurrien Timber restored Arsenal’s lead with 24 minutes to go, and from that moment, Neto’s composure unravelled.

The Portuguese winger first received a yellow card for dissent after angrily protesting the goal, then saw a second booking just three minutes later for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli, stopping a promising counter-attack.

With Chelsea reduced to ten men at a pivotal stage, their efforts to fight back fell short, resulting in another frustrating loss.

Neto’s red card was the club’s ninth of the season across all competitions, highlighting ongoing disciplinary struggles within the squad.

Sutton Slams Neto After Red Card

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton didn’t hold back in his assessment of Pedro Neto’s red card on BBC Radio Five Live.

“From Chelsea’s point of view, Pedro Neto let them down badly. What an idiot getting sent off like that,” Sutton remarked after the final whistle.

His criticism mirrors the frustration of fans, particularly given how tightly contested the match had been before Neto’s dismissal. With manager Liam Rosenior aiming for a top-four finish and European progress, such lapses risk undermining Chelsea’s ambitions.

For Neto, who has otherwise been influential this season, the sending-off proved a costly blow. Chelsea have now matched the Premier League record for most red cards by a team in a single season, with seven.