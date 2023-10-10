Ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid Star, Hazard Announces Retirement From Football At 32

Belgian professional football player, Eden Hazard, has announced he is retiring from football at the age of 32.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid superstar announced this via his Instagram page, saying he is putting a ‘stop to his career at the right time.’

Hazard acknowledged that he was able to realise his dreams, having played for different clubs from his teens.

Hazard started his career for Boyhood club Lille in 2007 and went on to make 194 appearances, scoring 50 goals and also winning the Ligue 1 Young Player and Player of the Year on two occasions.

READ ALSO:

Announcing his retirement on the social media page: He wrote: “You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection. A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.