Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with a heart-related issue.

New Telegraph gathered that the 34-year-old reportedly fell ill during routine fitness tests ahead of the new season at São Paulo’s training centre on Tuesday, November 11.

Recall that he returned to Brazilian side Sao Paulo, where he started his career, in December 2024.

Announcing the development on Wednesday, the club said: “Oscar presented an incident with cardiological changes, being promptly attended to by the club’s professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, who were present at the site.

“The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis.”

Brazilian publication Globo reported, external that Oscar was using an exercise bike when he collapsed and was unconscious for two minutes.

It added that Oscar is now considering retirement. He returned to Sao Paulo, who are managed by ex-Chelsea and Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, on a three-year deal running until 2027 after spending eight years playing in China.