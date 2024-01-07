Ex-chairman of Imo Council Of Traditional Rulers Abducted

Former Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri was Saturday morning abducted from his country home at Odumara Orodo in Mbaitoli Council area of Imo State. Community sources who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said that the abduction of the monarch happened between 7:45am and 8:15am on Saturday.

There have been varying reports that the monarch alone was whisked away, but a community source maintained that Eze Samuel Ohiri was abducted alongside his cousin, one Mr. Solomon Ohiri. According to our local source, the heavily armed abductors who are believed to be kidnappers were four in number and came in a green coloured Toyota Highlander Sports Utility Vehicle.

Another community source who confided in our correspondent said: “Eze Ohiri had gone on visitations with his cousin who returned for Christmas. They were just returning from their visitation and it was in front of Ohiri’s gate, while he was having a parting chat with his cousin that the armed hoodlums swooped on them and took them away to an unknown destination.