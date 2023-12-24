Ex-CBN Gov, Emefiele Meets N300M Bail Condition, Released

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has been released from the Kuje custodial facility, after meeting the N300 Million bail condition set by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Abubakar Umar, who confirmed the development to Sunday Telegraph, said the former apex bank boss was released on Friday Not a few had argued that the conditions set by the trial court in November 22,when it granted Emefiele bail, were a bit stringent, hence the delay in regaining freedom.

The former CBN boss, who is answering to charge bordering on alleged abuse of office, has since denied any wrongdoing. In a brief telephone conversation with this news- paper, Umar said: “Yes, he (Emefiele) has perfected his bail, You know, the moment awaiting trial is granted bail, and has perfected his bail conditions; we no longer have the power to keep him.

That was what happened yesterday (Friday) . That was what happened; we had to release him. He was released precisely in the afternoon”.