Ex-Catholic Priest Becomes Traditionalist After Years Of Service

Dr Echezona Obiagbaosogu, a former Catholic priest who served for 17 years, has announced his decision to embrace African traditional religion.

The former Priest who announced his decision on Wednesday cited his deep connection to ancestral spiritual practices, particularly rainmaking as a reason for his decision.

Obiagbaosogu, a lecturer in African Traditional Religion at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, revealed his new spiritual path following the successful defence of his PhD dissertation.

The PhD project titled, “Rainmaking and Control in Igbo African Medicine: A Case Study of Isieke in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State,” Obiagbaosogu explained that his shift from Catholicism was motivated by his fascination with the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of Africa, many of which he believes were lost during the colonial era.

His research into rainmaking and African medicine was inspired by personal experiences and a desire to preserve these ancient traditions.

Having spent months apprenticing under a renowned native doctor, Obiagbaosogu stated that his true calling was to serve his community through the spiritual practices of his ancestors.

He emphasized the importance of rediscovering African cultural values, explaining how his childhood experiences with his traditionalist maternal grandfather and agriculturist father influenced his decision.

Obiagbaosogu also highlighted that his research reflects his curiosity about the divine and the nature of God, blending his past experiences as a Catholic priest with his newfound appreciation for African spirituality.

He added that while his research into rainmaking and control in Igbo African medicine validated the practices of native doctors, he did not see his decision as turning away from God but rather embracing a more authentic and meaningful connection to the divine.

Reflecting on his departure from the Catholic priesthood, Obiagbaosogu described it as part of a natural life process, where personal growth and self-awareness led him to seek a deeper spiritual connection.

He encourages others to follow their true calling by staying open to reality and understanding their inner selves.

