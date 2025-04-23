Ex-Captain Of Rangers Laid To Rest In Anambra

Share

Two weeks after the passing of Rangers International Football Club Chairman, Christian Chukwu, another emotional moment struck the football community as former captain of the same club, Christian Isiadinso, was laid to rest at his country home in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Isiadinso, who captained Rangers between 1981 and 1984, died on March 13 at the age of 64.

He was last seen at the funeral of another Rangers legend, Kenneth Abana, popularly known as “Magician,” where he participated in the ceremonial tossing of the ball, a symbolic farewell to a teammate.

In his sermon, Rev Emmanuel Okoro, former Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Njikoka Chapter, reminded mourners of the fleeting nature of life.

Taking his message from Revelation 20:12–15, he emphasized the reality of heaven and hell and the need for everyone to live a life worthy of eternal reward.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Isiadinso’s soul and urged the living to live with reverence for God and a heart for service.

Speaking on behalf of his former teammates, Augustine Igweokolo, Chairman of the Ex-Rangers International FC Players Association, described Isiadinso as a “unique man, both on and off the pitch.”

“He was a spectacular midfielder and a nightmare to his opponents. His presence will be sorely missed,” Igweokolo said.

He lamented the growing loss of football legends in the Southeast and called on the public and state governments to honor these heroes while they are still alive.

Also speaking, Senator Victor Umeh expressed deep sorrow over the death, describing it as a significant loss to the Igbo nation.

“Isiadinso was a personal friend and a proud ambassador of Rangers. We are proud of what the club and its players represent for the Southeast. His death is a blow to our history,” Umeh said.

He prayed for the family, urging them to take solace in the legacy the deceased left behind.

Isiadinso’s sister-in-law, Ebele, paid an emotional tribute, saying his name opened many doors for her, including helping her secure a visa to study abroad.

“He was a pillar in the family, and it hurts that he passed at a time he should have been reaping the rewards of his labour,” she said.

Notable football veterans at the event included Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, Sylvanus Okpala (aka “Quicksilver”), Victor Nwangwu, Arthur Ebunam, Harrison Okagbue, former Ugandan Cranes coach Ben Ugwu (aka “Surugede”), among others.

