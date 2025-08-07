Ex-Buhari’s Aide, Ibrahim Musa Is Dead

Former lawmaker who represented the Niger North Senatorial District under the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Senator Ibrahim Musa, has reportedly passed away.
New Telegraph gathered that the late lawmaker, who served in the Senate from 2011 to 2015, died on Thursday, August 7, after a brief illness.
Confirming his death, the Niger State Government, in a statement issued through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, said Musa left behind a legacy of dedicated service to his people.
On behalf of the government and people of Niger State, Usman conveyed deep condolences over the passing of the former senator.
“Senator Ibrahim died today (Thursday) in Abuja after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to his people and the nation at large.” the statement added.