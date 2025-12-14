Ex-buhari Ministers’ Probe: Tinubu Committed To Accountability – Source

…says EFCC apolitical, executing constitutional mandate.

The ongoing investigation, and trial of some former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Ministers by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is an indication of President Bola Tinubu’s zero tolerance for abuse of public trust, and non-interference with statutory duties of Anti-Corruption agencies in the country, according to Sunday Telegraph’s investigation.

Sunday Telegraph reports that no fewer than four former Buhari’s Ministers are under the radar of the EFCC for alleged offences bordering on fraud and abuse of office.

Specifically, the anti-graft agency had, between 2024 and now, interrogated former Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya UmarFarouq, as well as Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

In the last few weeks, the anti-corruption commission also invited and quizzed former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Nigeria respectively.

However, a highly-placed security source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, dismissed insinuations in some quarters of alleged targeted investigation.

The credible source disclosed President Tinubu’s desire to enthrone accountability in public service, “not minding whose ox is voted”. He said: “Those alleging that the ongoing investigation of past public officials in the Presidency of former President Muhammadu Buhari, are targeted, are missing the point, and I will explain.

“I’m an insider, and from my investigation since Ola Olukoyede assumed office as executive chairman of the EFCC, no call has come from the Presidency dictating to the Commission who, or who not to arrest/investigate. “For the benefit of the generality of the public, there is no effuxion of time, or better put, time does not run out on the State in criminal matters.

“Arising from this, therefore, anyone for whom a prima facie case has been established by the State – EFCC, or any other law enforcement agency should prepare their defence, rather than this unfounded assumption (s).”

Another source, who spoke in similar vein, added thus: “The Nigerian jurisprudence (judicial system) is accusatorial, and not inquisitorial. “Simply put: Accused persons are deemed innocent, until proven guilty by courts of competent jurisdiction.”