Ex-Budget Minister, Udom Emmanuel, Others Urge Eno To Set Up Think Tank For Implementation Of Devt Agenda

Former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has advised Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno to set up an implementation think tank in the office of the Governor to facilitate and monitor the implementation of his development plans in the state.

Speaking in Uyo on Monday while addressing participants at a 3 day Akwa Ibom Dialogue and formal launch of the development slogan of Eno tagged “Arise Agenda “disclosed that deliveries of campaign promises and implementation of development goals have been the problem of past governors in Nigeria.

Udom, who was Chairman of the 3-day discourse interpreted the “ARISE” agenda of pastor Umo to mean Agriculture, Rural Development, Infrastructure, Security, Health and Education observed that implementation of governors’ development plans has become difficult for many states governors and urged Umo to change the narratives in his time.

” For the governor’s to be transformative, it must be effectively implemented. I emphasize that it must be effectively implemented. Often, we underestimate the importance of implementation.

Many governments underestimate the importance of implementation. The government spent 90 per cent of its time designing its policies and only 10 per cent of the time working out implementation.

“In my experience, a good implementation strategy requires setting out measurable goals with a clear timeline. We must set out measurable goals for each of these priorities because what can not be measured can not be monitored”

” The first part of this retreat is to familiarize ourselves with the “ARISE” agenda. Participants should feel free to articulate their viewpoints in the workshop and come out with strategies to assist the governor in his development plans for the people.

Udoma who reeled out his experiences in the implementation of state policies appealed to Governor Umo Eno to set up an office within the office of the governor to oversee and monitor the implementation of his development agenda to drive his delivery of the articulated plans.

He noted that some previous governors in the country have failed in the implementation of their development plans and urged Umo Eno to make a difference.

In his remarks, the former of the state Obong Victor Attah pointed out that the summit represents a restoration of a dream that was beginning to diminish in the state.

He appreciated Governor Umo Eno for bringing back what he described as Akwa Ibom’s dream in the development of the state adding that there are people who are concerned about governance in the state.

” Today represents a restoration of the dream that was beginning to fade in the state. There are people who are concerned about governance in the state. The governor should ask questions and give listening ears. You need good guidance to implement all the blueprints in the development agenda ”

The immediate past governor of the state who was a special guest of honour lauded Governor Umo for setting the state on a sound footing for development.

He said Umo Eno has started on a good foundation and hit ground running for proper development of the state.

” You are planning to improve on the development of the state. Today you have started to re-design the modern Akwa Ibom state. You have laid the foundation. All of us need to support you because you are not doing this for yourself but for the entire state. All of us have a role to play ”

Responding, governor Umo Eno said the development plan was a well-detailed document that has been carefully documented.

He advised the people to eschew hatred, bitterness, and politics of blackmail adding that they should join hands to develop the state.

Governor described the ARISE Agenda as not just a political manifesto, but a detailed and well-articulated governance blueprint that would enhance optimal utilization of the state’s rich human and material resources to deliver for the state, a vibrant, inclusive, diversified, and highly industrialized economy.

He highlighted the essence of the Dialogue, saying that exposing the Agenda for further analysis by experts and stakeholders across party and ideological lines to reason together in furtherance of the Akwa Ibom dream was imperative to get the people’s buy-in and take ownership in its articulation and eventual implementation.