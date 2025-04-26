Share

Former Brazilian President, Fernando Collor de Mello, was on Friday arrested to serve a nearly nine-year prison sentence for corruption and money laundering, marking yet another dramatic fall from grace within the country’s political elite.

Collor de Mello, who made history as Brazil’s first democratically elected President following the end of the military dictatorship, resigned from office in 1992 amid an impeachment process triggered by bribery allegations.

More than three decades later, the 75-year-old faces imprisonment over separate corruption charges linked to the sweeping “Car Wash” investigation that has reshaped Brazilian politics.

Federal police confirmed that Collor was detained in the northeastern city of Maceió, where he had previously served as both governor and senator.

He is being held in an individual cell within a special wing of the Baldomero Cavalcanti de Oliveira prison.

In 2023, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court convicted Collor de Mello of accepting 20 million reais (approximately $3.5 million) in bribes between 2010 and 2014.

Prosecutors said he used his position as a senator to facilitate irregular contracts between a construction company and BR Distribuidora, a former subsidiary of the state oil company Petrobras.

Collor’s legal team claimed he was preparing to voluntarily surrender in Brasília when authorities arrived and arrested him early Friday morning.

A last-minute appeal to annul his arrest warrant was rejected by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

His detention adds to the growing list of Brazilian leaders who have faced serious legal consequences in recent decades.

Since the country’s return to democracy in 1985, four of its seven presidents have been impeached, convicted, or jailed.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro now faces trial over allegations of plotting a coup following his 2022 election loss, while current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro and returned to office in 2023, was himself jailed during the “Car Wash” investigation, though his conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

The “Car Wash” probe uncovered a vast web of corruption, with major construction firms allegedly paying billions in bribes to secure government contracts across Latin America.

Collor rose to national prominence in the late 1980s as a youthful, reformist outsider, defeating Lula in the landmark 1989 presidential election.

His campaign, built on promises of sweeping political and economic reform, energised a nation eager to move beyond military rule. However, his administration quickly became mired in scandal, culminating in his resignation under the threat of impeachment.

After a period of political ineligibility, Collor returned to public office, winning election to the Senate for Alagoas in 2006, a seat he held until 2022.

In his later career, he aligned himself with right-wing figures and supported Bolsonaro’s failed re-election campaign.

