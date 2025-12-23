Ex-Brazilian Legend Cautions Vinicius Over Real Madrid Dispute

New Telegraph

A former Brazilian midfielder, Sandro has shared career advice with Real Madrid winger Vinicius, urging him to navigate challenges wisely and avoid mistakes made by other stars.

The former Tottenham midfielder urged Vinicius to remain at Real Madrid, amid speculation that the Brazilian winger might depart due to contractual disagreements and tensions with manager Xabi Alonso.

Sandro, who earned 17 caps for Brazil, cited Neymar’s departure from Barcelona as a cautionary example, urging Vinicius to stay and continue his career in Madrid.

What Sandro Said:

In a recent interview, the 36-year-old commented on Vinicius’s dispute with Alonso and offered his fellow Brazilian guidance on navigating his career.

READ ALSO:

“Will Vinicius Junior or Xabi Alonso need to leave Real Madrid? No, I think they can both stay and go on a good run of results together,” he said.

“I didn’t agree with what Vinicius did, and then Alonso was taking him out, but this is normal.

“Vinicius just needs to focus on Real Madrid. Do not do what Neymar did at Barcelona and leave. Don’t do it, please!

“In Brazil, we say you need to try and stay tranquil. Calm down. Vinicius has this face on him but this can just be a moment.

“It’s nothing. It’s not a problem. Being an ex-footballer now, I have to give some advice. You have to breathe before you look to leave.

“I left Tottenham. I thought I wanted to leave because I was fighting the coaches and I rushed things, but man I loved it at Tottenham.

“Why did I leave? I had a three-year contract. Why was I in such a rush? Vinicius please take a breath.

“This is so important in life as well but especially for footballers, we have so many people around us telling the player, ‘You should leave; the coach doesn’t respect you,’ but come on.”

