Ex-Boxing World Champion, Hatton, Dies At 46

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, whose allaction style made him one of the most popular fighters of the 2000s, has died. He was 46. The World Boxing Association and Hatton’s former manager Frank Warren were among those to mourn Hatton on social media yesterday.

“With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton,” the WBA wrote. “A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers found the body of an unidentified 46-year-old man at a home in Hyde, England, and that “there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.” Police would not reveal the identity of the man but said they were working with his family to provide a statement for media.

Hatton won world titles at light welterweight and welterweight. He rose through the amateur and domestic levels to face some of the best boxers of his generation, including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton’s down-to-earth demeanor also endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring. He overcame a fallout with his family and a court case with former trainer Billy Graham to become a successful trainer, coaching Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title win in 2017.