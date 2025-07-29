Ex-Borno Gov Defends Wike, Says His Performance Outweighs His Rascality

Former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has voiced strong support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, praising his performance in Abuja while downplaying concerns over his controversial behavior.

In a candid interview with Channels Television on Monday, Sheriff acknowledged Wike’s confrontational nature but emphasized that the minister’s achievements in the capital city far outweigh his alleged “rascality.”

“I’m not a fan of Wike. Wike’s character is that of a rascal, but you cannot take away from him that he has changed Abuja,” Sheriff stated.

“From the time Abuja was created up to this moment, nobody has worked like him. So people like me will ignore his rascality because he is working.”

Sheriff further aimed at other members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, accusing some ministers of underperformance and deceit.

“There are ministers that are not working but lying to Nigerians. It is not the president’s problem,” he added, suggesting that accountability lies with individual ministers rather than the presidency itself.

Sheriff, who also served as the acting chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016, used the platform to make another political revelation.

He disclosed that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi may soon return to the PDP a move that could reshape Nigeria’s political dynamics ahead of the next general election.

The comments from Sheriff come amid increasing public scrutiny of the Tinubu administration’s performance one year into office.

While some ministers have drawn praise for infrastructural development, others have faced criticism for lack of visible impact.