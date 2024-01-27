Ex-Benue VC Calls For Provision Of ICT Infrastructure To Boost E-Learning

…Tasks Alia on protection of varsity’s land from encroachment

The former Vice Chancellor of the Benue State University (BSU), Prof. Akase Sorkaa has called for the provision of requisite infrastructural facilities at the institution to commence digital learning to meet the massive e-learning needs of the public.

Prof. Sorkaa spoke at the grand finale of the celebration of the university’s 30 years of existence.

The former Vice Chancellor who identified non-provision of the learning facility as one of the challenges confronting the university, observed that when finally put in place, the learning facility “will enable the university to commence digital learning which is tantamount to open and distance learning and e-learning”.

“This will make provision for the massive learning needs of the public service and applicants in other states of Nigeria through the online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Gladly, the Directorate of ICT of BSU has been able to resolve the challenges of the university management regarding the processing of results and transcripts”.

Prof. Sorkaa said that the issue of encroaching and taking over BSU lands was another huge challenge, and tasked the state government to ensure adequate protection of the land from being encroached upon.

He said the phenomenal growth of the university into a centre of excellence was attributable to the kind of choices made by the political leadership based on their vision and mission of satisfying the yearnings and aspirations of the people for university education.

Sorkaa stated that the future of BSU now has much to do with the choices that are to be made by the present government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia for the good of the people of Benue State and the country at large.

Vice Chancellor of BSU, Prof. Joe Tor Iorpuu, in his remarks, acknowledged the quality of graduates being churned out, which he noted, have made the institution proud across the world.

Prof. Iorpuu noted that no fewer than 15 products of the university are currently in the Benue State House of Assembly.

“In the United Kingdom, three students of BSU came to greet me in the church. They are found in Nasarawa State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and are doing well in their various trades”, he said.

He expressed optimism that in the next 30 years, the university will overcome the challenges of power supply as seen in the quality products graduates of the institution have displayed beside the auditorium hall.

Also, in her remarks, former Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Charity Angya, who was the Chairperson at the ceremony, said the celebration of 30 years of the university has allowed management to take stock of its past and present and chart a way forward for greater height.

“We are celebrating Benue State University’s 30 years of impact, productivity and excellence. All hands must be on deck to sustain the achievements posted so far”, she said.

State Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, who was the distinguished guest, expressed Governor Alia’s commitment to ensure that BSU attains greater heights in academic excellence.