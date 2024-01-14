Ex-Beneficiary Hails Tinubu’s Intervention On NSI Crisis

A former beneficiary of the N-POWER programme, Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift intervention in the crisis rocking the National Social Investment (NSI) programme.

President Tinubu had constituted a special presidential panel on social investment programmes.

The committee is to undertake a comprehensive review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes to implement a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the programmes with detailed modifications to procedures guiding the programmes’ implementation moving forward.

Gbayisemore, an ambassador of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) described the President’s intervention in the NSI crisis as noble.

Speaking on national television, Gbayisemore appealed to the president to be very decisive and deliberate about eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

Also, he asked for absolute transparency in the programme which he said should be designed to make Nigerian youths self-reliant and employers of labour.

He said, “It is an issue of concern to us who has benefited from this programme and has seen all of this financial misappropriation.

“This programme was designed to create employment for the teaming youth of this country and to awaken their entrepreneurial skills. For me as a case study, this programme brought me to the limelight and today, I am an employer of labour”

Gbayisemore urged the committee to do a thorough job and contact the major stakeholders of the project for a comprehensive report and fine tuning of the programme.

According to him, this is the largest social investment programme in the whole of Africa which has affected every household in the country both the poor and the rich.

He tasked the committee to ensure that all those found culpable be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

His words “I am appealing to the committee to expose those behind the fraudulent act and ensure that they are not allowed to go scot-free”