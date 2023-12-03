Ex-beauty Queen Loveth Izeogu Empowers Ladies With Bodye Beautiful

A former beauty queen, Loveth Izeogu is championing the idea that every girl, regardless of skin type or shade, should embrace her unique beauty. The pageant winner is embarking on this quest via her latest brainchild, Bodye Beautiful. According to Loveth, whose journey has been an inspiring tale of passion, ambition, and dedication, from the sparkle of the beauty pageant stage to the heart of the skincare industry, Bodye Beautiful isn’t merely a business venture, it is a calling.

She noted that every product of Bodye Beautiful carries with it a piece of her story. Her experiences from being crowned a beauty queen to facing the challenges and intricacies of the skincare realm have all shaped the ethos and vision of Bodye Beautiful. “In both the pageant and skincare worlds, the goal remains the same – making every individual feel empowered, confident, and beautiful in their own skin.

Through Bodye Beautiful, I wanted to take this message further, ensuring it reached every corner and every girl,” says Loveth. She further said that in addition to making young Nigerian and African ladies feel comfortable in their skin, Bodye Beautiful is committed to inclusivity at its core, as it offers a range of products and services crafted for diverse skin types and needs. Celebrating diversity and embracing individuality has always driven Loveth’s brand, ensuring everyone finds a product tailored just for them.

“Since its inception five years ago, Bodye Beautiful has become more than just a brand. It’s been a movement, a ripple of change in the skincare industry. Bodye Beautiful is committed to fostering self-love and confidence and has become a beacon of hope and empowerment for many,” she added.