Ex-BBNaija Star, Joseph Ada Is Dead

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Joseph Ada is dead.

Joseph Ada who participated in the first edition of Big Brother Naija Television show in 2006, passed on in Delaware, US on Wednesday, May 24.

According to the report, the reality star was diagnosed with Pancreatitis and sadly passed on in the early hour of Wednesday.

Recalls that Joseph Ada was in the house in 2006 with other housemates like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Maureen Osuji and Gideon Okeke, among others.

Joseph moved to the US after the show to pursue his career as a flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic.