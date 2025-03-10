Ex-BBN Housemate, Nengi, Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Share

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, has announced the birth of her baby girl, who was born on February 21.

She disclosed this via her official Instagram page yesterday, describing it as ‘the purest form of love’. Nengi posted clips from her pregnancy journey up until the moment of her baby’s birth.

She said: “My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. “God knew I needed you my baby…I love you more than words could ever explain. It’s us forever.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at the time of this report the former housemate had received over 90,000 messages, including comments from wellwishers.

