Ex-Bayern Munich Boss Thinks Squad Needs Help In January

Former Bayern Munich Technical Director Michael Reschke is expecting some changes to occur during the January transfer window.

Reschke thinks the squad has done really well, but needs a few more bodies to really withstand the rigours of the second half of the season.

“If we put aside the Pokal exit and the defeat in Frankfurt, Bayern have gotten through the first half of the season very well so far.

“But the fact of the matter is: the league title and the knockout rounds of the Champions League, which are extremely important for Bayern, will be decided in the second half of the season,” Reschke told Abendzeitung’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“Bayern’s squad size is not tailor-made for very high demands. If two or three key players are missing, it becomes extremely problematic and actually almost impossible to solve.

“In addition, in January there is a problem with the Africa and Asia cups. I’m convinced that Bayern are looking for reinforcements or real alternatives in winter and expecting at least two transfers.”

In just a few days, we might start seeing just how close Reschke’s projections on what Bayern Munich could do during the transfer window might be.