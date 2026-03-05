Ex-Bayelsa Gov, Dickson Dumps PDP For NDC

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has defected from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dickson, A federal lawmaker representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, made this announcement in a statement issued on Thursday, March 5.

The serving senator, while addressing newsmen at a world press conference, said he is a man of conviction and that the PDP at the moment is at Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He, however, stressed that Nigeria cannot be a one party State.

Details later…