Ex-barcelona Star Dani Alves Sentenced to Four Years in Jail

A Spanish court yesterday found former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, BBC reports. Alves, who is one of the most decorated footballers in history, has been handed a jail sentence of four years and six months.

He was also ordered to pay the victim €150,000. The 40-year-old had denied sexually assaulting the woman on December 31, 2022. Alves has been in custody since January 2023, following unsuccessful bail requests. According to Goal.com, prosecutors sought a nine-year jail term.

His lawyer had asked for him to be acquitted and Alves could appeal against the sentence. BBC reports that Alves was accused of luring the woman to a toilet in a VIP section of the nightclub and claimed that she could have left if she wanted to. Nevertheless, the court determined that she did not give consent.

According to prosecutors, Alves and his friend purchased champagne for three young women, then requested one of them to go with him to a different area with a toilet that she was not aware of.