Ex-Aviation Minister, Chidoka Resigns From PDP

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, on Friday, announced his resignation from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Chidoka, a former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), disclosed this decision to leave the party while speaking in an interview.

According to him, he is leaving politics to focus on his Non-Profit Organization, Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, a nonpartisan research institute to join hands with other Nigerians interested in reforming the political system in Nigeria.

In the resignation letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Obosi Ward in Anambra State, Chidoka thanked the party for the opportunity to serve the country in different capacities.

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to my ward in Anambra State resigning officially from the PDP.

“I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politics for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it.

“So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

