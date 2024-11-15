Ex-Atiku’s Aide, Daniel Bwala Appreciates Tinubu On Appointment

Share

Following his announcement as Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media (State House) by President Tinubu, Daniel Bwala took to his X account to express his profound gratitude to the President on Friday.

He wrote: “I want to express my profound gratitude to Mr. President, @officialABAT, for the demonstration of confidence and trust by this appointment.

“I am indeed humbled and honored to be called to serve our dear nation under the esteemed leadership of a courageous C-in-C and father.”

New Telegraph reported that Bwala was appointed by President Tinubu on Thursday as Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media (State House).

Bwala, a former aide to Atiku Abubakar, brings a wealth of experience as a lawyer and prominent public affairs analyst, known for his incisive commentary on national and public issues.

This appointment marks a notable shift in the communications landscape within the administration.

Bwala’s appointment is viewed as a strategic move aimed at reinforcing public engagement and enhancing the administration’s media outreach.

His diverse background and articulate approach to public communication are expected to add depth to the State House’s messaging strategy.

Tinubu has emphasized overtime the importance of effective communication in fostering transparency and trust between the government and the public.

The appointment of Bwala, along with others aligns with the administration’s broader goal of strengthening governance and operational efficiency.

