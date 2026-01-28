Former Arsenal Star Advises Rice To Toughen Up On Teammates

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has urged Declan Rice to adopt a more aggressive, confrontational style on the pitch, insisting the midfielder must step up as a true leader if the Gunners are to chase their Premier League title ambitions.

Petit’s remarks came in the wake of Arsenal’s dramatic 3-2 home defeat to Manchester United, marking the club’s third consecutive league game without a victory.

The loss has reduced Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to just four points, heightening the pressure as the season enters a critical stage.

What Petit Said

Emmanuel Petit admitted he expects more from Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice.

“For me, I’m expecting more from him,” Petit said, while praising Arsenal’s defensive leaders. He emphasised that Rice and his teammates need to show a tougher edge on the field.

“The likes of William Saliba, Gabriel as well, those guys have been really good for two or three seasons already. They are leaders on the field, but I want them to be nasty,” Petit explained.

He was particularly direct with Rice, urging him to adopt a more intimidating leadership style. “I don’t want him to be ‘Mr Nice’. If you’re hearing this, Declan, I want you to be really nasty on the field. Could you bully the opponents? I want you to be rude to your teammates too.”

Petit believes a shift in mentality is crucial for Arsenal to act like champions, drawing comparisons to some of the Premier League’s most iconic leaders.

“I want those guys to act as if they’re thinking about becoming champions and to behave like real champions. Something is missing in your character and personality during the game,” he added.

He continued, “I want him to be similar to Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, and Tony Adams. I want the opponent to be scared of you whenever you have to battle for the ball.”