Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Charged With Rape

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Partey became a free agent this week after his contract with Arsenal expired.
The 32-year-old faces two counts of rape related to one woman, three counts of rape concerning a second woman, and one count of sexual assault involving a third woman.
These incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.
Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.
