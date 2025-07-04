Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Charged With Rape

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Partey became a free agent this week after his contract with Arsenal expired.

The 32-year-old faces two counts of rape related to one woman, three counts of rape concerning a second woman, and one count of sexual assault involving a third woman.

These incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.