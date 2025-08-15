Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, Petr Čech has confirmed that he and his wife, Martina, are ending their 26-year-old relationship.

The 43-year-old footballer shared the news on his official Instagram page on Thursday alongside a black-and-white photo of Martina kissing him on the cheek.

“Martina and I are saddened to share that we are separating after 26 years together,” he wrote.

“We remain best friends and are incredibly proud of our two children,” he added.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple met as teenagers in 1999, married in 2003, and have two children, 17-year-old Adela and 16-year-old Damian.

Čech, who once missed the birth of his daughter Adela in January 2008 while away with Chelsea for a League Cup semi-final against Everton, a game he ultimately did not play enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in English football.

He joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2004 for £7 million, going on to make 494 appearances and claim a glittering haul of honours, including four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, and the 2012 UEFA Champions League.

After moving to Arsenal in 2015, he added another FA Cup before retiring in 2019.

Post-retirement, Čech pursued a career in ice hockey as a goalkeeper and later served as Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor until 2022, stepping down after Todd Boehly’s takeover.