Ex-ARM Executive, Onigbogi, Backs Innocence Project

A former Executive Director of ARM Pen Managerssion Ltd, Mr Abisola Onigbogi, has pledged his support to the Simeon Adesoji Ajayi Foundation, through its Innocence Project, to provide free legal assistance to indigent Nigerians who have been wrongly accused or unjustly detained.

Onigbogi, who was cleared last year by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, of a wrongful rape allegation, said his personal ordeal had strengthened his commitment to justice and fairness. “I went through a deeply humbling experience that opened my eyes to the struggles of many innocent Nigerians.

Not everyone has the means or voice to defend themselves against false or malicious accusations. The foundation’s Innocence Project gives hope to such people, and I am honoured to support it,” he said.

The Simeon Adesoji Ajayi Foundation operates through two major initiatives — The Innocence Project Ng and The Mercy Project — both aimed at promoting justice and compassion within Nigerian society.

The Innocence Project Ng provides free, quality, and comprehensive legal access to indigent citizens, especially those awaiting trial or serving time for offences they did not commit.

The Mercy Project focuses on providing assistance to widows, children, and the elderly — groups considered the most vulnerable in society — through welfare and empowerment programmes. Onigbogi said his contribution to the Foundation would focus on supporting The Innocence Project by funding access to professional legal representation for the wrongly accused.