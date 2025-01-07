Ex-APC Youth Leader, 4 Others Die In Cult-Related Clash

Share

A former youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Fisayo Oladipupo was shot dead in the early hours of yesterday by suspected cultists.

In retaliation, suspected cultists loyal to the slain APC chieftain allegedly shot dead four persons including two people affected by stray bullets.

A source in the community said the violence is believed to be linked to a long-standing feud that has claimed several lives over the past decade.

According to eyewitnesses, the latest incident began when 52-year-old Oladipupo was shot by unknown assailants.

The source explained that Oladipupo’s killer was likely someone he knew, as the two families had a history of conflict. He said 15 years ago, the house of the alleged attacker’s father, was set ablaze by local youths, and in a retaliatory act, the house of the victim’s father was torched yesterday.

A video obtained by a reporter showed a yet-to-be-identified man lying lifeless on the road as residents fled for safety. Oladipupo’s remains have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and grief among residents and party members who are calling for increased security measures to address the growing insecurity in the area.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye has appealed to the feuding parties to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

The state Command of the Nigeria police has confirmed the development. The Spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo OdunlamiOmisanya said the command has deployed officers and men to Owo.

Her words “We can’t confirm if an APC Chieftain is affected, but four people have been confirmed dead; normalcy has returned through the intervention of the police and efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators of the act.”

