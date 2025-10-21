Ex-APC Presidential Campaign Council Director, Theodore Ekechi, Loses Mother

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Director of Election Planning and Management, Dr. Theodore Ekechi, has lost his mother, Ezinne Lolo Beatrice Nwaogbo Ekechi (née Onuoha), at the age of 95.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Ekechi described his late mother as a community leader and influencer who championed socio-economic self-reliance and the pursuit of both formal and informal education.

Ekechi, a former Commissioner of Information in Imo State and former board member representing the South East in the North East Development Commission (NEDC), further hailed his mother as a pathfinder and trailblazer, whose exemplary life served as a guiding light for her community.

He said, “Even at 95, my family and I mourn the loss of a dedicated, inspiring, and exemplary mother who, for 30 years, defied a debilitating stroke to sustain and build a family dynasty grounded in integrity, hard work, and the fear and love of God.”

The matriarch, a staunch Catholic, is survived by six children, twenty-six grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren, including HRH Eze Augustine Uwadiegwu Ekechi (JP), Ijenwe II of Imerienwe, a retired accountant and civil servant.

She passed away peacefully in Owerri and will be buried according to Catholic rites and tradition on January 3, 2026, at the Ekechi family home in Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State.