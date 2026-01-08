Ex-APC Nat’l Chairman Denies Defecting To ADC

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has denied reports that he defected to the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Adamu, speaking exclusively to New Telegraph, described the report as false and a social media attempt to attract attention. He stressed, “I am not an ungrateful politician.”

A two-term governor of Nasarawa State and a Senator on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu also served as Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was then Chairman of the BoT.

A pioneer member of the APC, Adamu was elected National Chairman in 2022 but was removed in 2023 after the general election that brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into office. During his tenure as APC National Chairman, he supported the candidacy of former Senate President Ahmed Lawan for the APC presidential ticket.

Addressing the report, Adamu said, “Don’t mind the social media reporter. They want to draw me out, but I have nothing to tell anybody. I am not an ungrateful politician. I served at the highest level of my party, and I am where I am today.”

The report, circulated online on Thursday, claimed that Adamu’s alleged defection was “neither sudden nor accidental, but the culmination of months of deepening rifts, quiet consultations, and growing dissatisfaction with the internal direction of the APC at both national and state levels. As a founding pillar of the ruling party and one of its most influential power brokers since 2015, Adamu’s exit would represent a symbolic and strategic blow to the APC’s cohesion.”

Adamu, however, dismissed the report as inaccurate.