Ex-APC Guber Aspirant, Kuraun Berates Gov Alia

Share

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Jeffrey Kuraun, has condemned Governor Hyacinth Alia over the persistent killings and worsening insecurity in the state.

Kuraun described the continued violence as not only tragic but deeply alarming—especially considering the scale of financial resources available to the state for security purposes.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, titled “Accountability Over Excuses: Benue Must Lead the Security Response,” the public policy expert demanded bold, effective, and accountable leadership from the state government.

“Benue cannot continue to suffer avoidable bloodshed while receiving the largest monthly allocation for security among all Nigerian states,” he said. “Security votes must translate to security impact. These are public funds meant for operational intelligence, local law enforcement support, community policing, and proactive threat neutralization.”

Kuraun noted that if the state receives over ₦3 billion monthly for security, yet communities remain vulnerable to attacks, then the effectiveness of the fund’s utilization must be questioned.

“There should be no room for blame games. It is easy to point fingers at federal agencies, neighboring states, or past administrations, but the first responsibility lies with the current custodians of power in Benue,” he stated.

He emphasized that real leadership involves taking the initiative rather than waiting on Abuja or external actors. “Excuses and blame cannot replace action,” he said.

Kuraun stressed the need for a coordinated local response, including the training and equipping of community policing units, and the formal engagement of traditional rulers, local leaders, and vigilante networks.

He called for a public audit of security spending to rebuild public trust and ensure accountability, adding that collaboration with federal security agencies must be based on mutual trust, not rivalry.

“Transparency is non-negotiable. The veil of secrecy surrounding how security votes are spent must be lifted. The people of Benue State have a right to ask: what exactly is ₦3 billion achieving monthly? The era of opaque, unaccounted spending must give way to measurable security outcomes.”

Kuraun concluded that Benue is not just a line item on a budget but a home to millions of Nigerians whose lives and livelihoods are at stake.

“With the highest security vote in the country, the Benue State Government must lead the security intervention with courage, clarity, and full accountability. Lives must matter more than politics. Inaction is no longer acceptable,” he said.

Share