Ex-APC Chair Expresses Grief Over Killings In Kwara

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Bashir Bolarinwa, has expressed profound grief over the devastating attacks by bandits in Oke-Ode and other parts of Kwara State over the weekend. Bolarinwa described the recurring insecurity in most parts of Kwara State, especially the South and North, as the collective responsibility of all Kwarans to proffer a lasting solution immediately, instead of apportioning blame.

He said: “The devastating attack in Oke-Ode, which claimed the lives of a score of brave local security volunteers and community members, has once again cast a dark cloud over the safety of some communities in the state. “Similar incidents that occurred in some communities in Kaiama, Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas are still fresh in mind.

“These tragic incidents are not just another headline; it is a painful reminder of the escalating insecurity that continues to threaten innocent lives across the state.” In his message, he mourned with the families — wives, children and loved ones — of the fallen heroes, and extended his sympathy to the Oke-Ode community, the people of Kwara State and the entire nation.