Ex-ANPP Members Threaten To Dump APC Over VP Slot

Former members of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) have warned President Bola Tinubu that they will dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) unless the vice-presidential slot remains with their bloc.

The aggrieved members disclosed their grievances at a press conference in Abuja yesterday. They alleged marginalisation by both the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and ACN blocs in the tripartite agreement that formed the national government in 2015.

Addressing journalists, members of the bloc, operating under the aegis of the Association of Former ANPP Members, demanded inclusivity in the APC government Reading a communiqué at the press briefing, National Coordinator, Prof. Vitalis Ajumbe, said the position of VP “remains sacrosanct for the ANPP bloc.”

He said: “The ticket you are serving will be disappointed if you choose another person outside the ANPP block in APC as your Vice President. “The Vice Presidential seat remains sacrosanct for the ANPP bloc as the second largest contributor to the formation of APC.”

Ajumbe alleged that the bloc was marginalised under former President Muhammadu Buhari despite being a major partner in the merger.

“The ANPP bloc in APC suffered serious political marginalisation under late General Muhammadu Buhari for the eight years of his reign,” he said.