Ex-Anambra Police Officers Commend CP Over Crime-Free Yuletide

Retired Anambra Senior Police Officers have commended Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu for ensuring a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the State.

The retired officers who were on a solidarity and commendation visit to the Command, led by former Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG Felix Uyanna, described the proactive policing of CP Orutugu as the tonic that made it possible.

The Ex- Senior Police Officers, which included CP Emmanuel Ojukwu rtd, who was Force Police Public Relations Officer, also called for more synergy between them and serving Police officers, noting that their wealth of experience in the force can be leveraged upon to sustain the existing law and order in the state.

According to the statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said that;

“In furtherance of this positive trend, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc minps PhD, received retired senior police officers of Anambra origin and others at the Command Headquarters, Awka”

“The retired officers, who paid separate courtesy visits to the Commissioner in his office, commended the Anambra State Police Command for the visible improvement in security and increased public confidence, particularly during the traditionally sensitive ember-month period characterised by heightened travel, festivities, and social activities”

“The Commissioner expressed appreciation for the visits and described the massive homecoming of Anambra indigenes during the ember months as a clear reflection of improved safety, effective policing strategies, and strong community cooperation.

CP Orutugu acknowledged the immense contributions and sacrifices of the retired senior officers during their years of active service, describing them as pillars whose professionalism and dedication laid a solid foundation for contemporary policing standards”

“The visits ended on a cordial note, with renewed calls for mentorship, cooperation, and continued support for the Nigeria Police Force in its ongoing drive to sustain peace, maintain law and order, and enhance public safety”, the statement read.