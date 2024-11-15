New Telegraph

November 15, 2024
Ex-Anambra PDP Chair Accuses Leaders Of Sabotage

Erstwhile Anambra State Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ndubuisi Nwobu has accused some leaders of the party of sabotage.

Nwobu made this remark on Thursday at the Anambra State PDP Unity Gala, which also served as a valedictory ceremony for the outgoing Caretaker Committee, a grand reception for newly elected state executives, and a strategic meeting in Awka.

He said: “Anambra loves the PDP, and the only problem is that those who call themselves our leaders are going about collecting money from our opponents and working against the party.

“The PDP is back in Anambra to reclaim its rightful position. “If you believe in the PDP, believe with one mind. “We are now united, focused, and have purposeful, committed leaders to take the party to greater heights.”

He urged the newly elected leaders not to disappoint the party faithful, given the overwhelming support from members.

