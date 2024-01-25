Ex-Anambra LP Chairman Defects To APC

The ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State soared on Thursday following the defection of the former Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Chief Basil Iwuoba to the party.

Iwuoba defected to the party along with over 5,000 political associates from the rival, PDP, APGA and LP in a ceremony at his Otuocha ward 2, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that their joining the party which he described as the largest ruling party in Nigeria was in the interest of the people of Anambra East and the state in general.

Although he acknowledged being one of the founding members of PDP in the state, he decided with his associates to leave the party and pitch a tent with the APC because it is more balanced, stable and organized with a better progressive ideology and gender equality than the PDP which he noted is riddled by crises and poor administrative structure.

Again, the President of Nigeria, Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu believe in human resource development which has impacted positively on Nigerians before now, as well as his humility, courage, belief in the principle of federal character in making appointments and his avowed commitment to the development of the South East zone are the other reasons they embraced he said encouraged them to embrace the APC.

Chief Iwuoba described himself as a progressive team player Who loves courageous fighters like President Tinubu who he also said was his leader in the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

While receiving the decampees into the party, the State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike said their joining would boost the party’s standing and give it credibility in the state.

He assured them of a level playing ground and equal opportunities with old members of the party.

Ejidike who was represented by the state’s Deputy Chairman of the party, Engr Sam Oraegbunam said Iwuoba was not only a big fish in big water, but also a man of impeccable character and grassroots mobilizer who carries his followers along.

He enjoined the people of the South East zone to join the APC en masse to enable them to get the needed relevance in national politics.

Chief Obiora Muogbo from Awka who also defected with Iwuoba said the party in the state needed people of Iwuoba’s calibre and experience in grassroots mobilization to be able to make it to the Agu Awka Government House in 2025.