Ex-Akwa-Ibom First Lady Counsels Women On Nation Building, Parenting

The Former First Lady of Akwa-Ibom State, Dr. Mar – tha Udom-Emmanuel, has urged women to contribute their quota towards the growth and development of their families and the nation at large.

She gave the encouragement while speaking on the theme ‘The Woman And The Well’ at the grand finale of this year’s Annual Women Convention organized by Victory Women International (VWI) held at the Victory Life Bible Church Auditorium in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Dr. Udom-Emmanuel emphasized the importance of women’s roles in the family and nation, stating that they must always distinguish themselves in their workplaces, regardless of their position.

She further encouraged women to have absolute faith in God and seek His guidance in their duties. She further underscored the essence of parenting even as she reminded parents of their duties and responsibilities in shaping the future of their children.

She emphasized the importance of all-round development, including spiritual, mental, psycho – logical, and social development.

In his remarks, the Setman of Victory Life Bible Church International, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, thanked God for giving him Reverend Fola Achudume as a wife, saying “I want to thank God for giving me such a loving, diligent, energetic, steadfast, compassionate and intelligent woman as my wife.”

