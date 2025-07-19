Ex-Aide Accuses Dogara Of Begging For Political Appointment

Maigada Yakubu, a former ally of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has heavily criticised him for accepting a government appointment from the very administration he actively campaigned against in the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the former Speaker campaigned against President Bola Tinubu and rebuked the Muslim-Muslim ticket during the presidential election.

Yakubu, who spoke in a statement issued on Saturday, also accused Dogara of leading the Zaar (Sawaya) community towards division and crisis, labelling him a “Master manipulator who has traded honour for deceit, unity for chaos and trust for betrayal.”

He claimed that Dogara organised a fake protest crowd of Christians from the Middle Belt to support his selfish political stand.

ALSO READ:

He said, “Your trademark deceit and constant mistakes have finally received the attention they deserve.

“If awards were given for political self-destruction, you would win them all. You acted like a hero opposing the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, pretending to be a moral leader, yet, for the past two years, you’ve been chasing the same people for political favours without shame.

“The government knows who you are, that’s why they gave you a small chairmanship position, not out of respect but to silence you. These days, you move around political offices like a desperate fly, trying to get attention.”

He accused Dogara of using his money mainly to acquire properties and divide the young people of Nigeria

“Tell us, is there any Basayi son or daughter who can truly say they were empowered during your time in office as Representative Speaker?” he added.