Ex-Agitators Withdraw 5-Day Ultimatum To NDDC Boss

The Coalition of Ex-agitators of Niger Delta (CEND) has withdrawn the 5-day ultimatum given to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, to resign from office.

This is even as the Group apologized to Ogbuku and urged him to continue the good work he is doing in the commission.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Chief Gershom Gbobo, and spokesman, Mr Ellington Bakumor, said the earlier statement was hasty and not intended to ridicule the hard-earned reputation of Dr Ogbuku, who has made a lot of sacrifices for the region from his early days till date.

The group said, “We unequivocally write to apologize to the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, and retract our earlier published 5-day ultimatum for him to vacate the commission or face the wrath of the ex-agitators.

“In spite of all these the boss Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who values and holds Niger Delta Youths in high esteem graciously forgave us and gave a listening ear to our concerns and cause of earlier agitation like a true father and leader.

“We are glad to inform you that Dr. Ogbuku holds no ill feelings towards the ex-agitators and as a man of his words has pledged that the Commission will sponsor the training of Niger Delta Youths and has also rolled out different empowerment programs for the region.

“He has also promised to partner with the Amnesty Office to ensure Ex- agitators are properly reintegrated into the society through entrepreneurship empowerment and other programs.

“We the coalition of ex-agitators of Niger Delta, hereby appeal to youths of the region to sheath their swords and give the Dr Samuel Ogbuku led NDDC board administration their support and assistance to actualize the set targets, for the development of the area and human capacity building, this is no longer the time to pull down our own.

“We as a coalition will henceforth support and give the necessary assistance to your administration.”