Ex-Agitators Score Otuaro High

Share

Ex-agitators have applauded the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator Dennis Otuaro’s performance.

The group, who met in Port Harcourt at the weekend to review the performance of PAP under Otuaro since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, said the administrator’s actions and achievements were in line with the mandate of PAP.

The meeting was at the instance of the National Chairman of First Phase Ex-Agitators, His Royal Highness Henry Binidodogha, aka Egbeme One, the king of Ofunama kingdom and the Secretary-General, First Phase Ex-agitators, Nature Dumale Kiegha.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Binidodogha said they were happy that in less than one year of his appointment, he has successfully deployed 1,700 students in different tertiary institutions under the PAP Scholarship Scheme.

He said Otuaro also ensured that 10 scholarship students in special fields of study were sent to foreign institutions in the UK, USA and Canada in his quest to develop the needed critical manpower in the region.

He said the ex-agitators also reviewed the handling of verification and orientation exercises under the current administrator and discovered that 1,594 scholarship students in 122 institutions were verified and participated in orientation exercises in line with the students’ charter and formal education policies.

Binidodogha said Otuaro ensured gender balance in the deployment of scholarship students, adding that through constant verification the PAP chief discovered that 16 students absconded from their programmes and saved N41million for PAP.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"