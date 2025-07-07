Ex-Agitators Praise Tinubu For Supporting Ogbuku

Niger Delta ex-agitators yesterday hailed President Bola Tinubu for ignoring those criticising the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku.

The pioneer of the Secretary First Phase Ex-Agitators Nature Kieghe, who spoke on behalf of other exagitators, praised Tinubu for supporting Ogbuku.

The immediate past Presidential Amnesty Communication Committee chairman said Ogbuku’s administration initiated and executed the Light-Up Niger Delta Project designed to renew the hope of rural dwellers including aged mothers, fathers and grandparents.

The ex-agitators stated that Ogbuku was also renewing the hope of the youths in the region through massive youth empowerment programmes including its newly launched Youth Internship Scheme in which 10,000 youths were being paid N50,000 monthly stipends.

They further observed that under Ogbuku, the NDDC had approached the infrastructural needs of the region with dexterity speeding up the completion and inauguration of many lifechanging projects such as the Ogbia-Nembe Road, electricity, school, health projects as well skill acquisition centers across the region.