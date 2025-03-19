Ex-Agitators Praise Otuaro For Reducing Tension In N’delta

Share

Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have praised Administrator Dennis Otuaro’s leadership style, saying it has helped reduced tension and conflicts in Niger Delta.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a solidarity rally to celebrate the positive changes Otuaro brought to the Niger Delta, the national chairman of Phase 2 of the Amnesty Programme, Ibena Rufus Salvation, said the transformative policies implemented by Otuaro since assumption office could not be overemphasised.

He expressed support for the operations of Tantita Security Services and commended the security outfit for its effectiveness in safeguarding oil facilities and combating illegal bunkering.

He said: “Otuaro’s leadership in the last one year, has helped to reduce tension and conflicts in the region, saying he has worked closely with ex-agitators, community leaders, and government agencies to maintain stability by ensuring that beneficiaries receive their entitlements on time and addressing their concerns through peaceful dialogue.”

