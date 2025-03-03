Ex-Agitators Pledge Support For PAP

Share

The National Chairman of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Salvation, has pledged the group’s support for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator Dennis Otuaro.

Speaking in Yenagoa d after a closed-door meeting of key Niger Delta stakeholders with Otuaro, Salvation emphasized that the programme must fulfill its purpose of transforming the lives of beneficiaries.

He said with Otuaro’s continued support and proper implementation of policies, the programme would provide ex-agitators with the necessary skills and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to society.

He said: “Collaboration and strategic planning are key to the success of the Amnesty Programme. “Our commitment as stakeholders, leaders and beneficiaries remain unwavering in making this programme a strong platform for empowerment, economic reintegration, and lasting peace for exagitators.

“This gathering is a proof of the power of collective resolve. When we come together with a shared vision, we can drive real change and create opportunities for the Niger Delta region which was once marginalised.”

