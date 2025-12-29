Ex-Agitators Pledge Support For Otuaro

The Niger Delta ExAgitators’ Forum has dismissed the allegations of marginalisation levelled against the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Coordinator Dennis Otuaro by some stakeholders within the programme.

The leaders of the group, including Aroni Oputu, Detagnant Lnatimi Ileberi, Andrew Vokor and Godgift Ayabow, pledged their support for Otuaro.

This followed a publication alleging a persistent exclusion of original ex-agitators from critical consultations and decisionmaking processes in the PAP, demanding President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

The ex-agitators insisted that Otuaro has consistently demonstrated fairness, impartiality, and a transparent leadership style, ensuring that all legitimate beneficiaries, regardless of their phase or community, receive equitable attention and benefits from the programme.