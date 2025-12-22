Ex-agitators’ Leaders Dismiss Allegations Of Marginalisation In PAP

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators’ Forum yesterday dismissed the allegations of marginalisation levelled against the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Coordinator Dennis Otuaro.

In a statement, the group said the allegations were a deliberate attempt by some people to discredit Otuaro. The leaders of the group, including Aroni Oputu, Detagnant Lnatimi Ileberi, Andrew Vokor, and Godgift Ayabowei pledged their support for the current administration of the Amnesty Programme.

They expressed concern over the report in an online platform, alleging that the PAP had morphed into a “Gbaramatu Amnesty Programme”, contending that over 90 per cent of beneficiaries under Otuaro’s administration are from the Gbaramatu communities and their associates.

According to the exagitators, the allegation is the handiwork of “unscrupulous political actors” seeking to sabotage the programme.

Tghey said: “Our distinguished Amnesty Coordinator Chief Dennis Otuaro has consistently demonstrated impartiality and commitment to ensuring that every legitimate beneficiary, regardless of their phase or community, receives due attention.

“Those making claims that the programme has been hijacked by Gbaramatu interests lack credibility and are clearly agents of disruption.”

The group added: “We also have more than 20 other ex-agitators’ leaders who have gone to the same training from the nine states of Niger Delta. So there is nothing like marginalization in this matter.”