Ex-Agitators Laud Tinubu For Sustaining Peace In N/Delta

Leaders and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2 in Delta State, have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Maj. Gen. Tariye Barry Ndiomu, the interim administrator for PAP to keep on sustaining the already existing peace in the Niger Delta assuring that they are ready to maintain peace in the region.

Commending President Tinubu for demonstrating his genuine intention to turn around the fortunes of the Niger Delta region, they called on the federal government to arrest and prosecute anyone threatening to shut down any gas plant.

In a statement on Friday and signed by the National Vice Chairman of the group, Charles Akatakpo and nine other leaders of Urhorbo, Itsekiri and Isoko extension, the ex-agitators further assured President Tinubu that all Delta State Amnesty beneficiaries were very happy with the progress made so far by the current interim administrator, Maj. Gen. Tariye Barry Ndiomu, and pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to consider the appointment of Maj. Gen. Ndiomu as Coordinator of the programme.

He noted that the leadership and beneficiaries of Phase 2 Ex-agitators Forum of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have disassociated themselves from the purported claims by some chairmen of the forum.

He also warned that those using the ex-agitators and beneficiaries of Delta State should stop because they are not recognized in any way.

